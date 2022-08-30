Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism

RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.

Heather Richinski told CTV News she first learned of the alleged incident after she received a "hysterical" call from her son in mid-July.

"He was crying and screaming and swearing and asking begging me to come," Richinski said.

Her son was attending Redberry Bible Camp, located roughly 90 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

She said her son described an apparent exorcism at the camp during which a "kid collapsed and blood was coming from his face."

Richinski said she immediately asked to speak to an adult and was handed over to the camp's director.

"I fully expected him to de-escalate the situation and say, you know, 'We just got carried away,' or something," she said.

"He said, 'We've had satanic activity here in the past, and apparently we do again," and I was just dumbfounded."

Richinski said she immediately drove to the camp, arriving around 1:30 a.m.

After arriving at the camp office, Richinski said she was told a staff member had exorcised five demons and that the boy had collapsed and was growling and contorting on the floor.

"My partner was with me and he said, 'So you mean the kid had a seizure?' and they said, 'No, we saved him.'"

CTV News has not heard back from the camp following multiple requests for comment.

Richinski said she asked if there had been any medical follow-up.

"They said, 'No, he's OK. We don't need to; we saved him.'"

The Saskatoon mother made the decision to pull her son out of the camp.

"We left immediately and drove home. It was pretty traumatizing."

She said five other kids left the camp as a result of the incident. Richinski said it is her understanding that the boy who the exorcism ritual was performed on remained at the camp.

The staff member who allegedly performed the ritual, Carlos Doerksen, appears to speak about the incident in a YouTube video posted in July.

"He's shaking, his eyes are rolling back in his head, his nose starts bleeding," Doerksen said.

In the video, Doerksen chastises parents who were critical of his actions.

"You send your kids to a ministry that has the word 'Bible' in the title, yet you’re surprised when the things of the Bible are taking place."

Attempts by CTV News to contact Doerksen have been unsuccessful.

In the video, Doerksen said he was let go from the camp following the incident.

"I’m glad I was fired. I’m glad God pruned that situation out of my life," he said.

Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed an investigator is looking into the alleged incident.

In a statement, the Saskatchewan Camps Association (SCA) said it was "saddened" to learn of the alleged events.

"As leaders in the summer camp industry, we recognize the responsibility that is assumed by every camp serving children in our province," the statement said.

"The safety and care of campers is of the utmost importance as the SCA provides services to support organized camps in Saskatchewan."

According to the statement, Redberry Bible Camp's accreditation is now under review.

--With files from Tyler Barrow