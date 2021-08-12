Advertisement
Sask. RCMP investigate fatal SUV-pedestrian crash near Spruce Home
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 3:11PM CST Last Updated Thursday, August 12, 2021 3:11PM CST
SASKATOON -- A woman is dead after being hit Wednesday by an SUV on Highway 2 south of Spruce Home.
Prince Albert RCMP say medical assistance was provided on scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.
The adult female driver of the SUV remained on scene.
Prince Albert RCMP and RCMP Collision Reconstruction continue to investigate.