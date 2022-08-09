Sask. RCMP charge 19-year-old in Meadow Lake man's death

Saskatchewan’s RCMP major crimes unit has charged Jaymes Quintal, 19 in the death of Allen Quintal, 45.

The incident occurred on July 6 around 10:30 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Police responded to reports of an altercation between two men outside a home in Meadow Lake.

Allen was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital. He died several days later, police said.

Jaymes was arrested on Aug. 2 and is charged with one count of manslaughter. He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Aug. 29.