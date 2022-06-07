Sask. priest 'grateful' for community support as sexual assault charges stayed
The Crown has stayed sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation charges against a rural Saskatchewan priest.
Fr. Anthony Tei Atter, of Lake Lenore, who was the priest responsible for the parishes of St. Gregory, St. Ann and St. Anthony, was charged in December 2020. The incidents were alleged to have occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 4, 2020.
"Fr Atter has always asserted his innocence in this case," his lawyer, Brian Pfefferle, said in an email to CTV News.
"He has never harmed any child. He loved the community he worked in and the people in it. He is grateful for the significant support he received from parishioners and community members who stood by him throughout this entire process. Some 80 people were planning to attend to demonstrate their support for him on Tuesday morning."
Pfefferle said the defence provided documents, texts and photographs relevant to the case to Crown counsel Jennifer Claxton-Viczko on Monday. She then directed a stay of proceedings.
"Given the sensitive nature of these cases and the identity of the complainant, we are unable to comment further on the type of evidence we provide to the Crown," Pfefferle said.
"We felt it was critical to provide this information to Ms. Claxton-Viczko. Justice in this particular case would not be served by an ambush approach, and we know Ms. Claxton-Viczko is the type of prosecutor who carefully considers everything with an open mind."
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Saskatoon said last year that when it learned of the charges it removed Atter from the ministry.
Pfefferle said Atter is unsure what the future holds but will cooperate with any internal investigations should further investigations take place and wishes to remain in Saskatchewan.
