Sask. premier signs agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan on firearms safety

The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) signed two agreements with the provincial premier on Saturday, including one that addresses firearms education and permitting.

The memorandums of understanding come as part of the Métis government’s annual legislative assembly, held over the weekend at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

MN-S president McCallum said it’s important to keep the conversation open with the province.

Premier Scott Moe echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of hunting and fishing to Indigenous and Métis people in the province.

"When you look at the importance of hunting, of fishing, and whatnot to not only Indigenous people, but Métis people in Saskatchewan. It’s of paramount importance. I think this is a great day," said Moe.

The firearms agreement, though not official legislation in Saskatchewan, aims to promote education, increase licensing, reduce criminal punishments for regulatory offenses, and protect the rights of Métis firearm owners.

Premier Moe expressed his enthusiasm for the agreements. He also took the opportunity to critique federal regulations, suggesting that the MOU could provide a framework for larger legislation.

"This is an example of putting the important pieces in place for all Saskatchewan people, and I'd say actually all Canadian people could look at this as a model," remarked Premier Moe.

The MN-S expressed optimism regarding future cooperation between the two governments. The MOU on firearms is scheduled to take effect on January 1st, 2024.