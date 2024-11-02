Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
"I'm not satisfied with the autopsy report," Marvin Meesto told CTV News.
Meesto was hoping the autopsy would uncover that his son was murdered, and reveal how he was killed.
On Monday, RCMP said they received a report of human remains in a pasture 10 kilometres north of Alcurve, Alberta.
The remains were taken to the coroner and identified as 28-year-old Serene Kematch, who had been missing since April.
On April 10, Meesto said his son was driving with friends. Meesto said when their vehicle ran out gas, they separated.
He said Kematch walked to a gas station in Alcurve. Gas station surveillance footage captured the last time Kematch was seen.
Meesto said Kematch called him from the gas station, asking for a ride, but he couldn't leave work.
RCMP ruled Kematch's death "not suspicious in nature."
But Meesto believes his son was murdered.
"Serayne was healthy — young, healthy, and I can't see why he ended up in that bush where his remains were found," Meesto told CTV News.
"I think, if you ask me, I would say he was murdered."
Meesto said the autopsy results found one of his son's ribs was broken.
"The tenth rib down is broken, and they can't determine why it was broken," Meesto said.
CTV News reached out to RCMP about the autopsy results, RCMP said they are "unable to provide any additional details."
Meesto said testing still needs to be done on his son's clothing, which he hopes, could lead to answers.
India trashes Canada for linking home minister to Sikh activist plot
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio
Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.
Americans in Canada cast ballot ahead of U.S. election
Stephen Winters says watching the U.S. election campaign from Canada as a dual citizen is like a parent watching their kid play sports.
Man says it's 'surreal' that officials euthanized pet squirrel Peanut
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel, U.S. with 'a crushing response' over Israeli attack
Iran's supreme leader on Saturday threatened Israel and the U.S. with 'a crushing response' over attacks on Iran and its allies.
Who is Kemi Badenoch, the first Black woman to lead Britain's Conservative Party?
The first Black woman to lead a major U.K. political party, Kemi Badenoch is an upbeat and outspoken libertarian who thinks the British state is broken.
Spain to send 10,000 soldiers, police to Valencia after deadly floods
Spain is sending 5,000 more soldiers and 5,000 more police to the eastern region of Valencia after deadly floods this week that killed more than 200 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday.
Jury convicts former Kentucky officer of using excessive force on Breonna Taylor during deadly raid
A federal jury on Friday convicted a former Kentucky police detective of using excessive force on Breonna Taylor during a botched 2020 drug raid that left her dead.
