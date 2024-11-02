Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered

A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.

"I'm not satisfied with the autopsy report," Marvin Meesto told CTV News.

Meesto was hoping the autopsy would uncover that his son was murdered, and reveal how he was killed.

On Monday, RCMP said they received a report of human remains in a pasture 10 kilometres north of Alcurve, Alberta.

The remains were taken to the coroner and identified as 28-year-old Serene Kematch, who had been missing since April.

On April 10, Meesto said his son was driving with friends. Meesto said when their vehicle ran out gas, they separated.

He said Kematch walked to a gas station in Alcurve. Gas station surveillance footage captured the last time Kematch was seen.

Meesto said Kematch called him from the gas station, asking for a ride, but he couldn't leave work.

RCMP ruled Kematch's death "not suspicious in nature."

But Meesto believes his son was murdered.

"Serayne was healthy — young, healthy, and I can't see why he ended up in that bush where his remains were found," Meesto told CTV News.

"I think, if you ask me, I would say he was murdered."

Meesto said the autopsy results found one of his son's ribs was broken.

"The tenth rib down is broken, and they can't determine why it was broken," Meesto said.

CTV News reached out to RCMP about the autopsy results, RCMP said they are "unable to provide any additional details."

Meesto said testing still needs to be done on his son's clothing, which he hopes, could lead to answers.