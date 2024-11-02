Saskatoon police warn of potentially fatal cocaine after two suspected overdose deaths linked to the substance

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is issuing a public warning about a potentially fatal batch of cocaine circulating in the city.

Police say the major crime section is currently investigating two suspected overdose deaths linked to the substance.

“The public is reminded that any drug not prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or death. Members of the public are also reminded of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act which serves to provide some legal protection for individuals who experience or witness an overdose and seek emergency help,” the SPS said in a release.

Symptoms of an overdose may include but are not limited to slow or no breathing; gurgling, gasping or snoring; clammy and cool skin; blue lips or nails; and difficulty waking up or staying awake.

If you suspect someone may have experienced an overdose, police ask you to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the SPS or crime stoppers.