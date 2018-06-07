

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan Polytechnic students played sports outside the Saskatoon campus on Thursday afternoon in protest against the school’s decision to cut athletic programs.

The school’s officials say they cut sports teams and fitness centres earlier this month to move towards its wellness strategy.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s provost and vice-president academic said the decision was months in the making and involved consultation with external experts and students, but the school’s students’ association said it found out about the cut right before the emails were sent.

Students at the protest say they’re concerned about the cuts and want the school to reconsider supporting school athletics.

The Sask. Polytechnic Students association president is scheduled to meet with administration staff on June 11.