

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s athletics program has been cancelled, officials with the post-secondary institution confirm.

The school is making changes to its fitness service model and closing all fitness centres on its campuses, except the Regina campus, as it works on the new model. The new model is being referred to as a “Wellness Strategy.”

“The Wellness Strategy will be consistent across campuses and better serve the entire student population who may benefit from enhanced wellness supports,” a letter sent to students reads. “The new model will be developed through a consultative process with input from students and employees.”

The decision follows a review of the school’s recreation services.