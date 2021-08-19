SASKATOON -- Sask Polytech says students, employees and visitors on campus must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The school made the announement Thursday afternoon.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will host a vaccination clinic on each main campus from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

Masks are also required indoors at all campus locations.

“Masks should be worn anytime you are interacting with another person on campus. Masks can be removed temporarily when eating or drinking,” according to the school.

The University of Saskatchewan has announced that those who are unable or who are unwilling to get vaccinated must provide regular and frequent negative COVID-19 test results and to submit a daily symptom checklist in order to access campuses.