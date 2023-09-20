Saskatoon

    • Sask. Polytech opening campus at U of S

    (CTV News)

    Saskatchewan Polytechnic is developing a new complex on the University of Saskatchewan campus, a $200 million project the province says will consolidate 11 outdated buildings.

    The new campus will be at Innovation Place, adjacent to the U of S.

    Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant expects the project to attract more students and investment to the province.

    “It will help prepare more job-ready graduates who can support vital public services like health care,” he said in a news release.

    Sask. Polytech CEO Larry Rosia says the proximity to Innovation Place will reinforce a “a skilled talent pipeline” for existing and emerging industries.

    The province set aside $6 million for planning and design in the 2023 budget, and has spent $11.4 million planning the project since 2018.

    There’s no word yet on what specific programs will be offered in the proposed facility.

