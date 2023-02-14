Sask. Polytech gets $1 million from Orano to expand programming for women

Saskatoon-based uranium producer Orano has given $1 million to Saskatchewan Polytechnic to support women in trades.

The funds, which will be distributed over 10 years, will go to the school’s Women in Trades and Technology (WITT) program.

“Orano is committed to hiring more women at our McClean Lake operation, ensuring pay equity and advancing women to more senior and supervisory positions,” Jim Corman, president and CEO of Orano Canada said in a news release.

“Supporting the WITT program at Saskatchewan Polytechnic will help to increase the awareness of career opportunities for women in the mining industry, as well as provide job links to trades that are accessible near their home communities. Orano Mining globally has a target of increasing the number of women in senior roles by 10 per cent annually between now and 2025. We need to be a part of that change.”

According to the release, the money will expand programming, which includes mentorships and training sessions. It will also include an annual scholarship for an exceptional female student. More opportunities will also be offered to rural and northern communities, the release said.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s president thanked Orano for the funds.

“This contribution will enrich the awareness of training and career opportunities in trades and technology for women in Saskatchewan. Our goal is to inspire and encourage the next generation of women and girls to consider trades careers, overcome limitation barriers and ultimately bridge the employment gap between men and women in these sectors,” Larry Rosia said.

“This significant contribution from Orano Canada will enable Sask. Polytech’s WITT programming to support our female students in meeting their education and career goals. This partnership will open up doors to women interested in trades and apprenticeship training, and provide the supports to help ensure successful outcomes,” WITT program head, Allison Zerr said in the news release.

The WITT program started in 1991.