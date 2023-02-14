Sask. Polytech gets $1 million from Orano to expand programming for women

Orano donated $1 million to expand programs and training opportunities for women at Sask. Polytech. Pictures are Coralie Prin - VP Finance Orano, Kyra Stefanuk - WITT program student, Stacey Szczecinski - Training Supervisor McClean Lake & Tamm Van Lambalgen - VP and CCO Orano (https://www.facebook.com/oranocanada) Orano donated $1 million to expand programs and training opportunities for women at Sask. Polytech. Pictures are Coralie Prin - VP Finance Orano, Kyra Stefanuk - WITT program student, Stacey Szczecinski - Training Supervisor McClean Lake & Tamm Van Lambalgen - VP and CCO Orano (https://www.facebook.com/oranocanada)

