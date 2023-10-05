Saskatoon

    • Sask. plans to recruit physician assistants

    The Saskatchewan Health Authority plans to hire a dozen physician assistants (PAs) during a fall recruitment push.

    In March, the Saskatchewan Party government introduced legislation clearing the way for PAs to work in the province.

    "Integrating physician assistants into our health care teams will provide our health care professionals the ability to see more patients in a timely manner and reduce wait times," Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a news release.

    Accredited PAs have an advanced scope of practice and can examine patients, prescribe medicine, order tests and interpret test results.

    The government earmarked $1.3M in its most recent budget to create Saskatchewan's first PA positions.

