SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe released a summary of his party's election platform during an announcement in Saskatoon.

“We have a plan for a strong recovery,” Moe said. “We have a plan to make life more affordable for students, seniors, families, homeowners and everyone," Moe said in a news release.

The platform, which outlines what some of the priorities for a re-elected Sask. Party government would be, includes previously-announced pledges including a home renovation tax credit, a small business tax reduction, assistance for seniors and a return of the Active Families Benefit.

"The total cost of the Saskatchewan Party platform is $93 million in the current fiscal year, $345.3 million in year 2021-22, $205.3 million in 2022-23, $123.6 million in 2023-24 and $81.6 million in 2024-25," the party said in the release.

According to the party's costing document, while the spending would result in consecutive deficits, the province would be again back in the black by the 2024-25 fiscal year, with a 43.4 million surplus.

"We’re very confident in the costing document that we have before you today, we’re very confident in the revenue projections that we have that are here. We’re as confident, I would say, as any anyone in the country, in these revenue projections," Moe said during a press conference on Friday.

Some of the other items in the Saskatchewan Party platform include:

$7.5 billion over two years to build hospitals, schools, and highways

Increase the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship to $750 per year

Add 750 more childcare spaces

Restart the community Rink Affordability Grant

Hire 300 more continuing care aids to work in long-term care facilities and home care

