Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
"There are 90-year-olds walking out that have paid taxes, and they deserve to be in rooms, and you just can't provide care for them and there are kids [too]," said the nurse, who in one instance says she witnessed a 90-year-old with chest pain leaving without care.
CTV News has agreed to protect the identity of the nurse and withhold the name of the hospital where she is employed because she fears professional reprisal for speaking out.
The long-time ER nurse said when she first started working, a waiting room filled with 20 patients was a "busy day."
"Now we're sitting at 40 to 50 patients in the waiting room and 100 people in the department," she said.
"So there are triage nurses taking care of 50 patients sometimes and these people are sick, they have abdominal pain, they may not need a cardiac monitor, they're not quite sick enough to be in a room immediately, but you can only do so much from the desk," she said.
"So you're just kind of praying that nothing happens … it's really a big guessing game. You use your experience, but it's just a horrible situation to be in. You feel really crappy at the end of the day," she said.
Psychiatric patients can spend days locked in a hospital room waiting for the appropriate care and support, another nurse who works at the hospital who spoke to CTV News said.
CTV News is also protecting her identity.
"So you can imagine you're coming in with severe depression, suicidal ideation, psychotic symptoms," the nurse said.
"We just lock you in a room — if you're lucky, for four days — I cannot think of anything more detrimental to someone's mental health than that," she said.
The nurse told CTV News she now avoids ER shifts, although she is an experienced emergency nurse.
"I love the work and I love that way of helping people. I'm literally scared [of losing my nursing] license every time I go down there because you can be the best, most attentive, caring, nurse in the world and it's just a numbers game. Eventually, there's going to be a critical incident," she said.
"Like a diagnostic being missed or people not being properly monitored for medications or for whatever their symptoms are. People just having to wait so long that it is actually causing harm to them," she said.
"For example, if you have someone with stroke symptoms and then you have a trauma coming in, you have someone whose heart stopped — and this happens all the time — they all come in at the same time. You only have so many bodies to help those people," she said.
"That's not how it should be if you had full staff and the space to put people," the nurse said.
She said verbal abuse and physical violence are so commonplace that only the most extreme scenarios warrant a call to security — something that is becoming more common.
"In emerg, you're already used to dealing with violence all the time. So if you're calling a 'code white,' it means someone is literally being attacked, tearing apart a room. You need six security guards," she said
She estimates "code whites" are called a couple of times a shift now.
A third nurse CTV News spoke with on the condition of anonymity, who also is employed at the same hospital, said she and others are bearing witness to "chaos and crisis" each day they report to work.
"We've seen a number of nurses either leave the profession or leave their position," she said.
At their heart, she said the issues stem from a staffing crunch. However, the nurse said she is not confident that the Saskatchewan government's current recruitment push will ease the pressure.
"They're spending hundreds of thousands of dollars going overseas to recruit nurses that really don't have the skill set or the knowledge base that our own nursing students that we graduate in [our] own province have," she said.
The nurse, who has nearly 20 years of experience, said the work of getting the last large cohort of internationally-trained nurses up to speed largely fell on the shoulders of their fellow RNs.
"Twelve years ago or so, we had the first batch of Filipino nurses come through and I was in ICU at that point. It took a lot — like I'm talking months — if not years. The program over there is completely different than our nursing program here," she said.
She also said while the current stopgap measure of bringing in highly-paid travel nurses may appear to be filling a need on paper, the reality is quite different depending on the experience of the nurse.
"They're just kind of a body that fills with space. Yes, they're an RN and they're trained, but they don't have these additional skills and practices that we have, they have a smaller scope of practice, basically," she said.
"So we end up taking the sicker patients … they get a less acute assignment, generally every shift because they can't properly care for those people and it ends up being a higher workload on us as well as substandard care," she said.
"They don't pay taxes to Saskatchewan. They come in here and work for six weeks. They're also guaranteed more hours than a regular full-time employee."
At the same time, she said she's provided letters of reference for Saskatchewan nursing graduates seeking work in other jurisdictions as travel nurses because they've been unable to find full-time jobs.
"I know fourth-year nursing students that are graduating this spring, have not had a single reach-out from the [health authority] whatsoever. If they tried to get a job, all they were offered is casual employment," she said.
The nurse believes the province would be better served — and would potentially save money — by focusing more on recruiting Saskatchewan's nursing graduates, already familiar with the province's healthcare system.
"The government could say, you know, we're gonna hire 100 new grads and give them a $5,000 signing bonus," she said.
The nurse told CTV News she and her colleagues are hesitant to publicly offer solutions they think might improve health care in Saskatchewan or to speak about the conditions they are facing.
"It's like we've got a gag order. We're cautioned, nobody can speak out," she said.
"Yes, we're nurses, but we are taxpayers. We have family," she said.
"We have a right to an opinion of how our healthcare system is delivered. We elect these officials every four years into government and I don't understand how it's turned around that I work for them and that I need to abide. It's so backward."
When asked about its approach to hiring recent nursing graduates, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said "recruitment work is continuously underway to personally connect with students."
In an emailed statement, the SHA outlined steps it takes to recruit nursing students such as clinical placements, "targeted messaging" and "connecting personally with students."
It said 114 nursing graduates have been hired from both within and outside Saskatchewan since Dec. 1.
Graduate nurse licensing allows nurses to begin working prior to passing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) — which is the final step before full RN licensing.
However, there is no firm number available to know how many of the province's nursing graduates are finding jobs in the province.
The Saskatchewan government relies on a voluntary survey that occurs once every five years, which seeks to capture responses from post-secondary graduates, two years after they finish their studies.
While the most recent edition of the survey shows 89 per cent of responding RN grads found jobs, an emailed statement from the province said the results do not "represent specific outcomes for every graduate" due to the survey's optional nature.
The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) and the University of Regina (U of R) also rely on voluntary surveys to loosely gauge graduate employment.
The executive director of the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan (CRNS) said the regulatory body has information on how many grad nurses are licensed in the province and statistics related to NCLEX attempts, but it also doesn't know how many of Saskatchewan's grads end up working full-time in the province.
"The issue is better data is needed and the health workforce data is not standardized," Cindy Smith said.
She said the gaps in health workforce data are an issue across Canada.
"Employers have a bit of information, schools have a bit of information, we have a bit — as regulators — a more coordinated approach would be better," Smith said.
Smith said the CRNS and other regulators are working toward a pan-Canadian unique identifier for RNs that would make it easier to keep track of labour trends.
The nurse who told CTV News she was concerned about the province's retention of new grads said Saskatchewan's former health authorities used to be more proactive in their approach to recruiting new grads.
"There may be somebody from human resources that does a small thing, but back in the day, the managers from different units used to actually come to the colleges and talk to people and get them interested and then sign them on," she said.
"We used to have a mentorship program that if you are a brand new grad, you would get a three-month mentorship with a senior nurse in an area which then allowed you that ability and flexibility to then obtain employment on that unit," the nurse said.
She said she and other nurses are interested in helping to solve the problem and have offered on numerous occasions to assist with recruitment by volunteering to meet with students.
She said the health authority has yet to take them up on the offer.
"You know, it's not rocket science," she said.
If you are a Sask. health care worker and wish to speak with CTV News, you can send us a confidential email.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false election claims
Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement Tuesday in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Senate debating motion to pass contentious Bill C-11 without further changes
Senators returned to the upper chamber on Tuesday and quickly began debating a motion that would see the Senate accept Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, without insisting on further changes.
Almost two-thirds of products in these 4 key grocery store departments come in plastic packaging: report
A new report suggests that almost two-thirds of products across four key departments in Canada’s grocery stores are packaged in plastic.
Mother of Ralph Yarl, Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell, speaks out
The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying 'buckets of tears' as he comes to grips with what happened to him.
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both members of the provincial party.
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations of Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a senior leadership shuffle that will see a European retail executive take over as president and CEO.
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Leaked SHA memo 'muzzling' doctors and nurses trying to speak up, official Opposition claims
A leaked confidential memo issued to provincial health care workers is silencing voices in the system, the official Opposition claims.
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers. Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.
-
Imitation firearm, bear spray used in altercation at Kildonan Place mall
Two teens have been arrested following an altercation that involved an imitation firearm Monday afternoon at Kildonan Place mall.
-
Spring snow storm forecast for parts of Manitoba tonight
Another spring storm is set to touch down in Manitoba this week.
Calgary
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Suspect in Alberta kidnapping and sexual assaults to seek date for bail hearing
An Alberta man accused of targeting women in Calgary's sex trade is scheduled to be back in court later this week to set a date for a bail hearing.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Valley Zoo employee bitten by Burmese python 'doing well' in hospital
A Burmese rock python at the Edmonton Valley Zoo bit a worker Tuesday morning.
-
'Derailed by the penalties': Oilers still confident after blowing 3-1 lead to Kings in Game 1
They were so close – just 16.7 seconds away from a rare Game 1 victory – but the Edmonton Oilers just couldn't hold on.
-
Driver going 118 km/h in 60 km/h zone had 2 children in the vehicle: police
A driver going double the speed limit with two young children in the vehicle is one of more than 1,500 people nabbed during a recent traffic blitz, Edmonton police say.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | New Ontario Place renderings unveiled. Here's what the public spaces will look like
The province is showing off its new renderings of the public spaces at the future site of Ontario Place. Here's a sneak peek.
-
Toronto pins avian flu concerns as reason to end backyard chickens
Chicken coops are getting the chopping block in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Fourth person arrested in Dec. 2021 homicide in Ottawa
Ottawa police say a young person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in 2021 has been arrested.
Vancouver
-
13-year-old offered ride by stranger near Surrey elementary school, RCMP investigating
A suspicious interaction near an elementary school in Surrey on Monday is under investigation.
-
BC SPCA seeks donations for care of German shepherd puppies found abandoned in box in Burnaby
A puppy that was abandoned in Burnaby last month required $6,500 worth of veterinary care, according to the BC SPCA, which is seeking donations to help cover the costs.
-
Suspected child luring attempt: North Vancouver RCMP seek male driver who allegedly offered teen a ride
As the search for a suspected child lurer in North Vancouver stretches into three weeks, Mounties are asking for the public’s help.
Montreal
-
Mont-Tremblant evacuates homes amid flooding, other Quebec cities warn residents
Several municipalities in Quebec's Laurentians region, north of Montreal, are warning residents to take precautions as local rivers spill their banks.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
Some 200 vulnerable residents are being forced to move out of two Montreal-area long-term care homes that were put under trusteeship last fall amid allegations of poor treatment.
-
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both members of the provincial party.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian navy issues warning ahead of exercises near Victoria
The Canadian military is warning Greater Victoria residents ahead of planned maritime security exercises starting this week.
-
'Not going to give up': Jewelry store vows to stay open after violent robbery in Victoria
The owner of a century-old jewelry store in Victoria says staff have no plans to close up shop after a dramatic armed robbery over the weekend.
-
Alleged violent offender arrested after standoff in Port Alberni
The Port Alberni RCMP say a wanted man was arrested after a large police presence locked down a street on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton
New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay
The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River and Lower Junction Creek.
London
-
Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.
-
South Bruce Peninsula appealing Sauble Beach decision
In a unanimous vote, South Bruce Peninsula Council has decided to appeal a recent court decision that awarded a large swath of Sauble Beach’s shoreline to the Saugeen First Nation.
-
‘Only better care for those that can afford it’: Health Coalition holds rally to protest healthcare privatization
The Ontario Health Coalition fears the province is headed for an American-style, two-tier healthcare system.