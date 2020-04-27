SASKATOON -- NDP Leader Ryan Meili is calling on the province to provide a pandemic pay top-up to low-income essential workers during COVID-19.

“We see the hearts in windows thanking frontline workers for stepping up, now we need the government to step up for those workers,” Meili said.

He said now is a perfect time as Saskatchewan prepares to mark the National Day of Mourning to remember workers injured or killed on the job.

“With the lowest minimum wage in the country, many Saskatchewan workers are earning less than they could receive with federal benefits. That isn’t right and it isn’t fair. Long-term care aides, hospital cleaning staff, delivery drivers – they’re all putting in long hours in stressful circumstances, and they all deserve fair compensation for the extra work and risk they’re taking on.”

Meili is also calling for better access to Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) coverage for workers who become infected with COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, the federal government announced it will work with provinces and territories to cost-share a temporary top-up to the salaries of low-income essential workers who earn less than $2,500 a month and are deemed essential in the fight against COVID-19, according to a release from the Government of Canada.

Ontario is providing a $4 per hour salary increase for frontline workers as part of a temporary pandemic payment.

Alberta is providing an additional $2 an hour for long-term care workers.

British Columbia and Quebec have also implemented some type of top-up for essential workers.

Meili said the Sask. Party government should provide an update on whether it plans to take similar measures.