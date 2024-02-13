Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sex crimes headed to jury trial

A self-proclaimed Indigenous healer accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to go to trial — three years after he was charged.

Cecil Wolfe's jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 18, 2025 at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.

Wolfe, 62, is facing 12 counts of sexual assault stemming from his work as a medicine man between 2013 and 2021.

Wolfe's female patients turned to him for a variety of health issues — including stomach pain, infertility and cancer.

Wolfe originally pleaded guilty to the charges.

In September, his guilty pleas were expunged, or erased, by Judge Sanjeev Anand — restarting the court process.

Anand ruled Wolfe’s guilty pleas “were not informed.”

The judge said Wolfe was instructed to make the guilty pleas by his lawyer and wasn't aware of the criminal consequences of a guilty plea.

“The only reason that Mr. Wolf entered guilty pleas was because he was told that he would be unlikely to succeed at trial,” Anand said in September.

Wolfe fired his former lawyer, Loretta Pete Lambert, and hired Harvey Neufeld.