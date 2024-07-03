Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious

A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.

In an update released just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, Outlook RCMP said the death of Michael Edstrom, 58, was deemed non-suspicious following an investigation.

On July 1, just after 3 p.m., Edstrom fled from officers on foot while being escorted to a parked police vehicle.

He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

RCMP had previously called on the public to assist in finding Edstrom.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service continues to investigate.

The Village of Dinsmore is located 130 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.