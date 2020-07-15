SASKATOON -- A Saskatchewan man is being investigated by police and his employer after making a controversial Facebook post about a walk honouring a missing Indigenous Woman.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) shared a screenshot of a post made by Alex Johannesson on Friday.

The post shows a photo of a lineup of vehicles on the highway 16 overpass in Saskatoon during a walk to honour missing North Battleford woman Ashley Morin.

The post reads: “the line of traffic is unreal!! Someone please run through these jokers.”

RCMP say Morin was a victim of homicide. The walk from Saskatoon to North Battleford marked the two-year anniversary of her disappearance.

In its initial posts, the FSIN called Johannesson’s comments “highly offensive and disturbing,” and urged the man’s employer and the Saskatchewan Hockey Association to cut ties with the man.

The FSIN posted an update Tuesday, claiming Johannesson was fired from his job at Redhead Equipment in Saskatoon and that he is no longer president of minor hockey in Waldheim.

“Threats of violence are unacceptable in any situation and we encourage everyone to do their part in reporting these types of social media posts,” the FSIN said on its Facebook page.





Redhead Equipment stated to CTV News that it has “dealt with the situation.”

“Please be assured these views DO NOT reflect the values of Redhead Equipment and we are taking this incident extremely seriously,” said Chelsea Jacobs, director of marketing for Redhead Equipment in an email.

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association told CTV News it is “assessing the situation” involving Johannesson, who is the president of the Waldheim Minor Hockey Association.

“We will have no further comment until a review into this matter is complete,” Joseph Laprairie, manager of marketing and communications for the Saskatchewan Hockey Association said.

The incident is being investigated, the Saskatoon Police Service says.

"We are also aware of the family’s wishes that the complaint be dealt with using compassion and education. That consideration will be part of the investigation and possible future submission to the Crown,” public affairs consultant Julie Mireau said.

CTV News has reached out to Johannesson for comment.