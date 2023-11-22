Sask. man reunites with family after they were stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is overcome with joy after being reunited with his family who were stranded in Gaza, amid the Isreal-Hamas war.
Abudullah Algherbawi embraced his daughter for the first time in months on Tuesday night.
He has had many sleepless nights worrying his wife and four children, aged three to 12-years-old, were struggling to find a safe space to stay.
The family went to Gaza in June. Algherbawi returned to Saskatchewan for work a month later, while his family planned to stay a little longer.
He has worked tirelessly to bring them home ever since the conflict began.
Algherbawi told CTV News on Thursday his kids were in shock when they made it out of Gaza.
“My kids are not believing that they made it. They are asking their mom if they are really in Egypt. They are in shock,” he said.
Tuesday night, they landed safely in the Saskatoon airport and have reunited.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law. Jurors declared Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so in a verdict delivered on Wednesday.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada has granted approval to lift a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s, Canadian Blood Services said Wednesday.
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
Regina
-
REAL board of directors submit resignations following city council vote
In a close 6 - 5 vote, Regina's city council has removed the board of directors for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
-
Sask. NDP call for provincial auditor investigation into social services hotel practices
The Saskatchewan NDP is demanding an investigation by the provincial auditor into the Ministry of Social Services policies into hotel stays.
-
'Take your time, do your research': Sask. financial regulator warns investors to be wary of One Advance Refund
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning investors of an entity claiming to be an asset recovery service.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
-
Winnipeg club shutting its doors after 10 years
A popular Winnipeg club is closing its doors next year after a decade in business.
Calgary
-
CTV viewers reach out to senior to help pay close to $2,200 city impound tab
A Calgary senior who was forced to pay over $2,000 of impound fees after his 26-year-old truck was stolen from his home last month has been helped out by CTV News viewers.
-
Calgary council passes 2024 budget adjustments, residential property taxes to jump 7.8 per cent
Calgary councillors have passed recommended budget adjustments for next year, which includes plans to boost spending to tackle transit and safety issues and an effort to shift more of the tax burden from businesses onto the residential base.
-
U of C researcher recognized for promising non-addictive pain medication
A new molecule developed by a Calgary researcher shows promise in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids.
Edmonton
-
Doctors describe 'crumbling' health system as Alberta bolsters recruitment efforts
With intensive-care capacity in Alberta hospitals nearing capacity and emergency room wait times hitting double-digits hours, doctors are sounding the alarm that the province's health system is failing and will only get worse as the respiratory virus season progresses.
-
Nurse practitioners to open clinics as part of Alberta plan to address doctor shortage
New publicly-funded health clinics run by nurse practitioners will start popping up across Alberta early next year.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and Islamophobia
Edmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
-
UPDATED
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Video from deadly vehicle explosion at Canada-U.S. border surfaces
Video of a burning vehicle that exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls and reportedly killed two people on Wednesday has emerged.
Ottawa
-
UPDATED
-
DEVELOPING
-
The tension between a landlord and tenant in Ottawa at a breaking point
Patrick Lecours sold his home in the Glebe and a new family is waiting to move in, but his current tenants won't move out. They say they have the right to stay because they didn't receive proper notice.
Vancouver
-
'Exclusion zone' created by Vancouver police during Hastings Street decampment, complaint alleges
The Vancouver Police Department appears to have created an exclusion zone – blocking access to the public and the media – while an encampment on East Hastings Street was being dismantled, according to a provincial watchdog.
-
These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Several injured in collapse at construction site in downtown Vancouver
Emergency crews rescued several injured workers who were trapped following a collapse at a construction site in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
-
Non-binary Montrealer on hunger strike to get 'X' gender marker on Quebec health card
Alexe Frederic Migneault is on a hunger strike to pressure the board, known as the RAMQ, to add a third gender option, 'X,' to Quebec health cards. The strike is the culmination of what they say has been a more than two-year effort to obtain an alternative to the traditional 'M' or 'F' identifiers for male and female.
-
Quebec announces national funeral for Karl Tremblay on Nov. 28
A national funeral for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will be held on Nov. 28 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the government announced on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Oak Bay man raising awareness after second heart attack in a month
An Oak Bay man is raising awareness about the warning signs of a heart attack after suffering two of them a month apart. The 54-year-old didn’t have all the textbook warning signs, which cardiologists say isn’t uncommon.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as "rogue waves." But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
Atlantic
-
Rental prices soar across Maritimes
Maritimers are still grappling with high rental prices.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
-
Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton, N.S., highway.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
DEVELOPING
London
-
DEVELOPING
-
Helmet and cell phone found: New evidence discovered in case of missing St. Thomas man
New personal items belonging to Kyle Hancock have been found, but the St. Thomas, Ont. man remains missing since early August.
-
Suspicious package located in east London not a threat to public safety: London police
Residents are being allowed to return home Wednesday night after what was believed to be a suspicious package was discovered in east London late Wednesday afternoon.