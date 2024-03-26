Sask. man killed in single vehicle rollover

A 21-year-old man from James Smith Cree Nation was killed and three others were injured after a single-vehicle rollover on Coxby Road, southeast of Prince Albert.

RCMP said emergency crews were called to the site of the rollover around 7:47 a.m. on Monday, and one passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the victim’s family has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle and two other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident.