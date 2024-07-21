SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Disc golfers compete in Saskatoon at NADGT Canada Premier

    On Sunday Saskatoon's Diefenbaker Park was the site of the NADGT Canada Premier, an amateur disc golf tournament.

    Saskatoon is home to three disc golf courses, with Diefenbaker Park's course referred to as the "Augusta" of the city. This year, it played host to the Canada Premier, drawing teams of disc golfers from across the Prairies competing for a shot at victory.

    This event is one of many that have taken place across the province in recent weeks.

    "It's 4-5 different events through the course, you get points," Trent Trew with Saskatoon Disc Golf said.

    Then there's a world event the amateurs get to play in. It's a lot of fun, a local event where we play a couple of rounds in Swift Current, one in North Battleford, one in Abbotsford yesterday, then one today [Sunday]," said Trew.

    The tournament is amateur and allows casual players to get a chance at a national-level sporting experience.

    The victorious team will earn the opportunity to compete in the national competition later this year in Austin, Texas.

