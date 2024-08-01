Sask. man killed in highway collision

A 67-year-old man from Battleford has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 687, north of Denholm.

On Wednesday at around 6:45 a.m., officers along with fire and medic crews responded to a crash between a truck and car, the RCMP said.

The driver and sole occupant of a car was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Police say the truck driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers from the Battlefords detachment are investigating alongside a collision analyst from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Denholm is located about 112 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.