Sask. man facing child pornography charges

A 50-year-old Dundurn, Sask. man has been arrested and charged with child pornography offences following an online investigation that began in September.

On Oct. 23, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) executed a search warrant at a home in Dundurn where electronic devices were examined and seized, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release on Friday.

Police say on Thursday, 50-year-old Briley Joseph Blackburn was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography.

Blackburn appeared in court on Friday. Police say he has been released on numerous conditions.

He will appear again in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Nov. 21.

Dundurn, Sask. is about 45 kilometres south of Saskatoon.