Sask. man charged with child exploitation offence

A 28-year-old Sask. man was charged with a child exploitation offence after a month of investigation.

The accused man, identified as Dillon Finnerty, was arrested on Thursday after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit executed a search warrant at a home in Melville, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Police said Finnerty was charged with luring a child to facilitate a child pornography offence.

“He was released from court with numerous conditions,” police said.

His next court is scheduled on Friday in Melville.

Melville is a small city located about 147 kilometres from Regina.