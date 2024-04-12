SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. man charged with child exploitation offence

    (File Photo) (File Photo)
    Share

    A 28-year-old Sask. man was charged with a child exploitation offence after a month of investigation.

    The accused man, identified as Dillon Finnerty, was arrested on Thursday after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit executed a search warrant at a home in Melville, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Police said Finnerty was charged with luring a child to facilitate a child pornography offence.

    “He was released from court with numerous conditions,” police said.

    His next court is scheduled on Friday in Melville.

    Melville is a small city located about 147 kilometres from Regina.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News