SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. man charged in city's latest murder identified

    Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning homicide. (Noah Rishaug / CTV News) Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning homicide. (Noah Rishaug / CTV News)
    Share

    Katlim Kristian John Desjarlais-Kelly has been charged in Saskatoon's latest homicide.

    Desjarlais-Kelly is also facing gun-related charges.

    The 21-year-old man had his first court appearance on the charges on Monday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

    On Saturday, just before 7 a.m., police responded to an injured man in the 238 Avenue K North.

    Officers found the 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injury.

    Police say the victim and Desjarlais-Kelly knew each other. He is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday. 

    The incident marks Saskatoon's second homicide of 2024.

    The first one happened just a week before.

    In 2023, police recorded 12 homicides.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News