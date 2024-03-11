Sask. launching website to attract more investment dollars into the province
The Government of Saskatchewan wants the world to know the province is open for business.
On Monday morning, Saskatchewan’s trade and export development minister Jeremy Harrison announced a plan to bring more investment dollars to the province.
"Saskatchewan has so much to offer potential investors and we continue to punch above our weight when compared to other jurisdictions," Harrison said.
Included in the plan is a new website designed to connect investors to Saskatchewan's key sectors, including energy, minerals, agriculture, advanced manufacturing, forestry, life sciences and technology.
The government announced two new tax credits for processing critical minerals, in an effort to make Saskatchewan an attractive place for companies to do business.
The province also doubled its annual tax credit cap for its technology start-up incentive, and the incentive for petroleum and oil and gas processing has been extended for five more years.
Chris Lane, the CEO of Economic Development Regina, said having a strategy to attract investors keeps Saskatchewan competitive.
"The ability to have a coordinated and collaborative strategy that really defines how we put Saskatchewan on the world stage and how we bring investment back to the province is really important," Lane told journalists.
Saskatchewan has a goal of attracting $16 billion in private capital investment annually.
