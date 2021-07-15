PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued an evacuation order for residents and campers in Whelan Bay because of a wildfire about five kilometres away.

Whelan Bay is approximately 45 kilometres north of Candle Lake.

The SPSA said the order was issued at 3:08 p.m., about two hours after the blaze began.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the fire is measuring 55 hectares.

Evacuees are asked to register at the Candle Lake Community Hall. Services and support are available upon registration, said the SPSA.

A team of community officials is going door-to-door asking residents to evacuate.