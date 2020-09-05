Advertisement
Sask. Health Authority warns of possible COVID-19 transmission at Old Navy, Milestones in Saskatoon
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about possible COVID-19 transmission at two Saskatoon businesses after people who tested positive for the virus visited the establishments on various days last week.
In a news release issued Friday, the SHA said the individuals visited Milestones on 8th Street on Aug. 28 between 8 and 10 p.m., Aug. 29 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Aug. 30 between 3 and 7 p.m.
They also visited Old Navy Preston Crossing on Aug. 28 between 3 and 4 p.m., according to the release.
The SHA is advising anyone who visited these locations during the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have or had symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.
All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Headache
- Muscle and/or joint aches and pains
- Sore throat
- Chills
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Conjunctivitis
- Dizziness
- Fatigue
- Nausea/vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Loss of taste or smell
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing