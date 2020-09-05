SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about possible COVID-19 transmission at two Saskatoon businesses after people who tested positive for the virus visited the establishments on various days last week.

In a news release issued Friday, the SHA said the individuals visited Milestones on 8th Street on Aug. 28 between 8 and 10 p.m., Aug. 29 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Aug. 30 between 3 and 7 p.m.

They also visited Old Navy Preston Crossing on Aug. 28 between 3 and 4 p.m., according to the release.

The SHA is advising anyone who visited these locations during the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have or had symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: