Sask. Health Authority urges measles vaccination check heading Easter holiday

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status following a recent case in Saskatoon.

Dr. Tania Diener says with the Easter holiday right around the corner, having up-to-date vaccinations can help reduce the risk of measles spreading in our communities.

“The concern is when people travel either outside Canada to places where measles are still or parts of Canada where they’re seeing measles cases,” Diener said.

She says measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads by contaminated air, as well as contaminated services.

“If there are ten of us in a room and someone with measles walks through the room chances are that nine out of the ten people will get measles,” Diener said.

Symptoms of the virus include a runny nose, cough, watery eyes, fever, and rash.

Diener says residents are encouraged to register on ‘My Sask Health Record’ to access their immunization records.

“If you are not sure if you are up to date or you can’t figure it out please phone your local public health officer,” Diener said.

Diener suggests if you are vaccinated you are 97 per cent protected from contracting measles.