Officials warn of measles exposure in Saskatoon

    Health officials are warning of potential measles exposure at five locations in Saskatoon.

    According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), a Saskatoon resident became infected with measles while traveling internationally.

    The SHA says the person anyone at the following locations during the listed times should monitor for measles symptoms.

    Sunday Jan. 7 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at:

    • Reitman’s (Stonebridge) 3011 Clarence Avenue South
    • Dollarama (Stonebridge) 3011 Clarence Avenue South
    • Walmart (Stonebridge) 3035 Clarence Avenue South

    Tuesday, Jan. 9 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at:

    • 1st Floor Arts Building Café (University of Saskatchewan), 9 Campus Drive

    Tuesday, Jan. 16 between 7:00 a.m. and 09:30 a.m. at:

    • Royal University Hospital Adult Emergency waiting room

    According to SHA, the following symptoms could be a sign of measles:

    • fever
    • cough
    • runny nose
    • red eyes
    • fatigue
    • irritability (feeling cranky or in a bad mood)
    • small, white spots (known as Koplik spots) inside the mouth and throat
    • red blotchy rash, developing on the face and spreading down the body =three to seven days after symptoms begin. The rash can last four to seven days.

    The SHA advises anyone who was at the listed locations during the identified times to put on a mask and call Healthline 811 for directions.

    "If you are in medical distress, present to emergency or call 911, AND identify that you may have been exposed to measles," an SHA news release said.

    The SHA had more specific guidance for those who may have been exposed at Royal University Hospital (RUH), saying they may be eligible for "pre-emptive treatment."

    A drop-in vaccine clinic has been arranged for those who meet the following requirements:

    • potentially exposed at RUH emergency room during noted times
    • born in 1964 or later
    • have not received two doses of measles vaccine (measles-rubella (MR), measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and/or the measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV)

    The clinic will be held at Northeast Health Centre (#108 - 407 Ludlow Street) on Saturday (Jan. 20) between 9:00 am and 3:45 pm and Sunday (Jan. 21) between 9:00 and 3:45 pm. No appointment is required.

     

