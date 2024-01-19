Officials warn of measles exposure in Saskatoon

Health officials are warning of potential measles exposure at five locations in Saskatoon.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), a Saskatoon resident became infected with measles while traveling internationally.

The SHA says the person anyone at the following locations during the listed times should monitor for measles symptoms.

Sunday Jan. 7 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at:

Reitman’s (Stonebridge) 3011 Clarence Avenue South

Dollarama (Stonebridge) 3011 Clarence Avenue South

Walmart (Stonebridge) 3035 Clarence Avenue South

Tuesday, Jan. 9 between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at:

1st Floor Arts Building Café (University of Saskatchewan), 9 Campus Drive

Tuesday, Jan. 16 between 7:00 a.m. and 09:30 a.m. at:

Royal University Hospital Adult Emergency waiting room

According to SHA, the following symptoms could be a sign of measles:

fever

cough

runny nose

red eyes

fatigue

irritability (feeling cranky or in a bad mood)

small, white spots (known as Koplik spots) inside the mouth and throat

red blotchy rash, developing on the face and spreading down the body =three to seven days after symptoms begin. The rash can last four to seven days.

The SHA advises anyone who was at the listed locations during the identified times to put on a mask and call Healthline 811 for directions.

"If you are in medical distress, present to emergency or call 911, AND identify that you may have been exposed to measles," an SHA news release said.

The SHA had more specific guidance for those who may have been exposed at Royal University Hospital (RUH), saying they may be eligible for "pre-emptive treatment."

A drop-in vaccine clinic has been arranged for those who meet the following requirements:

potentially exposed at RUH emergency room during noted times

born in 1964 or later

have not received two doses of measles vaccine (measles-rubella (MR), measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and/or the measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV)

The clinic will be held at Northeast Health Centre (#108 - 407 Ludlow Street) on Saturday (Jan. 20) between 9:00 am and 3:45 pm and Sunday (Jan. 21) between 9:00 and 3:45 pm. No appointment is required.