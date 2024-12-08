Saskatoon honours Bella Brave with birthday celebration

It has been five months since Bella Thompson, widely known as Bella Brave to her millions of TikTok followers, passed away after a long battle with Hirschsprung’s disease and an auto-immune disorder.

On Sunday, her legacy shone brightly as TCU Place hosted the Bella Ball, a event to celebrate what would have been her birthday weekend.

The event, a dream come true for any child, featured princesses, superheroes, bouncy castles, and a host of engaging activities.

“It’s just been overwhelmingly wonderful to see this kind of party for all the kids who were able to come and remember her on her birthday,” said Bella’s mother, Kyla Thompson.

Families facing similar challenges gathered to honor Bella’s memory, forming a close-knit community united by shared experiences and dedication to supporting one another.

“We don’t get opportunities like this often, so every chance I can, I will bring her out,” said medical mother Sydney Gardiner. “She’s enjoying it; I’m enjoying it. It’s nice to see a lot of the medical mom friends I have here.”

Kyla Thomson with her daughter Isabella. (Courtesy: KylaCT/Instagram)Gardiner shared how Bella’s journey, and that of her parents, Kyla and Lyle, had inspired her during her own struggles.

“I’ve been following Bella’s journey since the beginning. Before becoming a medical mom, I was relating to them. Then, after becoming a medical mom, Bella’s and Kyla’s journey has been very inspirational,” she said.

A portion of the ticket sales proceeds from the Bella Ball will support local charities, continuing Bella’s mission to bring joy and assistance to others.

“A portion of the proceeds from all the tickets will go to support the local Ronald McDonald House here in Saskatchewan,” said Kyla. “Everyone was also welcome to bring an unopened new gift for the kids at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.”

Though Bella may be gone, her story lives on, inspiring millions as her family and supporters work tirelessly to raise money, foster community, and spread joy in her name.