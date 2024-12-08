SASKATOON
    • No injuries following kitchen fire in Saskatoon

    Saskatoon fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on the 100 block of Avenue U South Sunday afternoon.

    Arriving firefighters observed smoke coming from the second floor of the building, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said in a news release.

    According to SFD, the crews extinguished the blaze after deploying hose lines and using fans to clear the smoke from the building.

    Fire department says all occupants were able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported.

    As of 6:03 p.m., a fire investigator was on scene to determine the cause and extent of the damage.

