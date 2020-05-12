SASKATOON -- In the wake of the closure of liquor stores in La Loche, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is launching a managed alcohol program in the community.

A managed alcohol program typically involves providing controlled doses of alcohol to those who are severely dependant on the substance.

The sale of alcohol was suspended for two weeks at the request of village leaders to help discourage gatherings and contain the spread of COVID-19 in a community that has seen well over 100 cases of the virus.

This has left those who are chronically dependant without "ready" access to alcohol, SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Regina.

"The managed alcohol program is a program that literally supports those folks that are having chronic dependencies and the program is in place to help support them through this change where they don't have ready accesss but the outcomes of going into withdrawal can be much more severe than managing with (an) alchol program,"" Livingstone said.

Addictions counselling will also be offered through the program, Livingstone said.

Potential candidates for the La Loche managed alcohol program will be identified through referrals from local leaders, doctors and nurse practitioners, according to the SHA.

The Lighthouse offers a similar program in Saskatoon.