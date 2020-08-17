SASKATOON -- According to a new survey, Saskatchewan has the highest percentage of people who disregard most — or all — COVID-19 safety precautions.

The study, conducted by Angus Reid Institute, examined attitudes around recommended measures like using hand sanitizer, keeping extra distance from others and wearing a mask indoors.

The opinion survey grouped 30 per cent of Saskatchewan respondents into the "cyncial spreader" category, people who engage in few, if any of the practices known to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Neighbouring Manitoba and Alberta showed a similar trend, with 28 per cent of respondents falling into the cynical spreader category.

The lowest percentage of cynical spreaders were found in provinces hardest-hit by the pandemic.

Ontario had the lowest percentage with 12 per cent, while British Columbia and Quebec sat at 18 per cent.

The Angus Reid Institute says it conducted the online survey from Aug. 5 to 8, 2020 among a representative, random, sample of 1,511 adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

According to the firm, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.