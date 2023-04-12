Sask. gun amnesty program sees hundreds of firearms surrendered

The Saskatchewan firearm amnesty program saw 268 firearms surrendered to police across the province.

The program, which ran from March 20 to April 9, also saw 4,762 rounds of ammunition handed over, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

"We are encouraged by the number of provincial residents who chose to participate in this proactive program. While we recognize that firearms are a part of life in Saskatchewan, we cannot forget the threat posed should unwanted firearms fall into the hands of criminals," said SPS Acting Deputy Chief Cam McBride.

During the amnesty, people can hand in unwanted or replica firearms and ammunition without the threat of charges, the release said.

SPS saw the highest number of firearms handed in at 114. Saskatchewan RCMP received 81 guns, Regina Police Service had 40 weapons handed in, 24 firearms were surrendered to Moose Jaw police, Weyburn Police Service had three weapons handed in and the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety had six firearms surrendered.

"Our top priority – and the top priority of all our provincial policing partners – is the safety and security of the people we serve,” Saskatchewan RCMP Staff Sergeant Brian Udey said. “We want to thank all those who took the time to arrange for the pick-up of their unwanted and unused firearms. The potential for these firearms to be lost or stolen and end up in the hands of those who may use them in unlawful offences no longer exists."

The program was run by the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, the release said.

Police said anyone wanting to surrender a firearm outside of the amnesty period can contact police.

The firearm amnesty program is not related to the Government of Canada’s May 2020 Order in Council or Bill C21 legislation, the release said.