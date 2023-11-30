Sask. First Nation pleads for help after shots fired at home

Leadership of a northern Saskatchewan First Nation is calling on the provincial government to fast-track efforts to improve community safety in the wake of a serious shooting.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of a targeted shooting in Pelican Narrows that left a man with serious injuries. RCMP believe several people approached a home and fired shots inside. Police are still working to find the suspects.

On Thursday, the leadership of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) urged the provincial government to take action.

PBCN Chief Karen Bird said her and her council started discussion on a community safety proposal earlier this month, but in light of the recent incident, they’re call for immediate help.

“We find ourselves in an ongoing state of emergency and our community’s safety hangs in the balance,” Bird said in a news release.

“Our engagement with government representatives was constructive, but recent incidents have made the need for quick implementation all the more critical.”

Bird says her council’s strategy addresses the root causes of increasing violence in the community — its socio-economic challenges.

PBCN said Pelican Narrows is battling one of the highest crime rates in the country.

The First Nation asks anyone with information about the Nov. 29 incident to call Pelican Narrows RCMP or Crime Stoppers.