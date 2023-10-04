Saskatoon

    • Sask. fatal crash: SUV struck deer before colliding with car

    rcmp

    A teen boy was killed in a fatal crash near Onion Lake on Tuesday.

    The crash was reported to Maidstone RCMP around 10:15 p.m., according to a news release.

    RCMP say an SUV struck a deer before colliding with a car.

    A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

    The driver and a passenger in the SUV and the driver and two other passengers in the car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The crash is still under investigation by police

      

    Saskatoon Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    • Condo sales drop in Ottawa

      A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.

    • Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager

      The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News