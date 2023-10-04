Sask. fatal crash: SUV struck deer before colliding with car

A teen boy was killed in a fatal crash near Onion Lake on Tuesday.

The crash was reported to Maidstone RCMP around 10:15 p.m., according to a news release.

RCMP say an SUV struck a deer before colliding with a car.

A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV and the driver and two other passengers in the car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by police