Sask. dancers take stage in Saskatoon

Thousands of dancers from clubs representing all of Saskatchewan gathered at Prairieland Park on Saturday for the annual Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition

The event put on by Dance City Promotions saw students and U18 dancers coming together for the sake of dancing, for a light-hearted competition.

"When we started this competition we decided to look for something that would give everyone a higher level of competition, but also still be a lot of fun," Dance City Productions Co-Founder Andrea McDonald said.

Ballet, Tap, Jazz, musical theatre, contemporary, modern, and production musicals were all featured, put on by the various clubs around the province.

The Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition will return to Prairieland Park on April 12. (Noah Rishaug/CTV NEWS)

The competition is broken into two different weeks to accommodate every dancer.

McDonald expressed her hope that with enough support more competitions in Saskatchewan would take place.

"When you dance there are different competitions run by different people, and at the end of the season there are no provincials or next step, but hopefully that will change sooner than later," McDonald said.

The Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition will return to Prairieland Park on April 12.