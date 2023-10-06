Sask. Costco shoppers fuel 'bonkers' demand for pumpkin pies

With the arrival of autumn, the leaves are taking on a golden hue, the temperature is dropping, and Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

However, for those hoping to get cozy with a slice of a coveted Costco pumpkin pie, it can also be a season of stress

"I talked to the fella that was putting them on the shelf, and he said 'as fast as I can make 'em, they're gone,'" said Richard Easton, a shopper at Saskatoon's north Costco location who managed to get a pie.

"I just came to the store to pick something else up and I saw people walking out with a handful and thought, 'Oh yeah, the pie,'" Easton continued

In Regina, the Costco faithful share pumpkin pie war stories in the wildly popular private "Hit The 'Stco" Facebook group.

Tyler McMurchy, who co-manages the group, said a baker at Regina's sole Costco location confided in him that around 16,000 pies are flying out of the oven daily at the local to meet the demand.

"(They are) literally working around the clock to get pies out," McMurchy said.

McMurchy described the demand as "bonkers" and believes the pies are beguiling because of the value they offer.

"They're very big, and they're a very reasonable price for the size you get," McMurchy explained.

One Hit The 'Stco member described the impressive effort to get the pies to customers.

"I stood in the 3 p.m. lineup today. Two lines with about 25 in each line. They brought out pies three times while I was there and I was able to buy my pies. I don't know if more pies were coming out after I left but there were more people in the line-up. The bakery staff are amazing," Brenda Toothill said.