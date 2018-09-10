The province is considering changing its trespassing laws by making it illegal to go on private property without getting permission first.

The law currently states if a "no trespassing" sign is not posted on the property, the land is open for people to enter without getting penalized - but if a sign is posted trespassers can be fined up to $2,000.

The legislation needs to address “the appropriate balance between rural land owners and members of the public,” Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a statement to CTV News.

Landowners face many issues, such as crop disease and poisonous weeds that can be spread by visitors, he said.

The province has released a questionnaire on its website, asking people if the legislation should make it mandatory for people to get permission from land owners to go on the property, regardless of the activity, and if so, how should that permission be granted. Comments or recommendations will be accepted until October 1.

Nick Cornea, a grain farmer from Moose Jaw, said he wants to see changes.

“I think it’s a good step forward on taking the onus off the farmer, the land owner, and putting it on the person that is actually on the property that shouldn’t be there.”

However, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said his group isn’t in favour of the potential changes.

“From our perspective, the priority has always been that inherent and Treaty Right position,” he told CTV News.

“Let those hunters and fishers have that leeway.”