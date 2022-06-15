Sask. communities under rainfall warning

Several Saskatchewan communities are under a rainfall warning.

Meadow Lake, La Ronge, Pelican Narrows, Leader, Île à la Crosse, Southend, and surrounding areas could see between 50 and 70 millimetres of rainfall.

The Environment Canada and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warning says the downpour could result in flash flooding, water pooling on roads and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

“(The weather system is) feeding from east to west — which is an unusual pattern,” ECCC meteorologist Terri Lang told CTV News on Tuesday.

“But as the system starts moving, more north-eastward, we'll start to see that rain start to move in.”

On Monday, Watrous and Manitou Beach got hit with an estimated 55 millimetres of rain, resulting in surface flooding which damaged homes.

Lang suggests people take precautions to reduce the chance of damage to their homes.

“Our biggest advice is to make sure that in and around your house is clear. Make sure that your eavestroughs are clear that your downspouts are down,” Lang said.

The rain is expected to taper off Wednesday night in most areas under the advisory.