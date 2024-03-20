Sask. budget delivers largest-ever increase in healthcare funding

The new Sask. budget delivers the largest-ever increase in healthcare funding with the Ministry of Health budget at $7.59 billion— an increase of $726.4 million, or 10.6 per cent, over the previous year.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will receive a $248.3 million, or 5.6 per cent, increase for a total highest-ever budget of $4.68 billion.

"This year's Health budget sets a high benchmark for delivering improved patient care to residents within communities across the province," Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a release.

"Connecting residents to primary care through support for our physicians and health care professionals is a priority of this budget. We are investing in women's health, life-saving cancer care advancements, and increasing access to primary care. "Our government is supporting physicians in their practices with enhanced compensation and supporting nurse practitioners and other allied health professionals to work to their full scope of practice and skillsets, ensuring patients receive appropriate and timely health care services."

This year’s budget for cancer care services for Sask. women includes a $3.5 million increase for breast cancer care and screening initiatives, $1 million for ongoing ovarian cancer research and $1.2 million for enhanced gynecological cancer therapy.

The ministry said the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) will see an increase of $26.1 million, or 11.7 per cent, for a total record budget of $248.9 million.

The ministry will use $16 million to focus on expanding access to primary care, strengthening HealthLine 811, and supporting chronic pain management.

“Our government is committed to continuing to recruit more healthcare professionals to our province. The budget includes funding for the health human resources action plan to recruit, train, and retain skilled healthcare professionals,” Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer said.

“To ensure our health professionals have appropriate facilities to provide care to the people of Saskatchewan, the 2024-25 provincial budget invests a record of $516.8 million in health infrastructure.”

Seniors' care initiatives will receive a $43.4 million total increase including a $40.0 million commitment for a new funding model for third-party long-term care homes. This commitment is a $31.0 million increase from the $9.0 million in stabilization funding provided to third-party operators in last year's budget.

This year's budget also includes $214 million for the recent Saskatchewan Medical Association contract agreement, $71.4 million for improvement of access to acute care

A $30.0 million funding increase will support the Saskatoon and Regina Capacity Pressures Action Plans. The Regina Urgent Care Centre will receive a $9.8 million increase to support operations that will open in summer this year.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Premier Scott Moe said Saskatchewan is facing challenges in healthcare and that the province is attempting to recruit healthcare professionals for the province.

“In addition to the wages, there are other spaces where I think we can do some real good to attracting people into our healthcare system. The breast health centre in Regina that will help attract cancer care doctors into the community of Regina, and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon that help not only researchers in the space of youth health but doctors and surgeons in that space as well,” Moe said.

“We are finding our way through this like other provinces are attempting to do as well. Our surgical wait times are down 23 per cent, more work to do, and more investment in this budget.”

However, NDP Leader Carla Beck believes that the budget will not help families across the province who are struggling.

“Let’s be clear, this is an election budget and we have seen this movie before. Big promises one year followed by tax hikes and cuts to service the next year,” she said.

“It’s our job to work towards real solutions to work to better every single year not just in the years when we have to go out and put our jobs on the line.”

The 2024-25 budget includes an increase of $5.1 million for specialized medical imaging services and a $3.5 million increase for surgical programs.

There will be $7.5 million annually for a stronger EMS system, $4.5 million to improve neurology and cardiology services, $2.5 million for kidney health and organ donation programs, $2.2 million for children's care including NICU and pediatrics units, and $2.0 million to expand Saskatchewan's robotic surgery program.

The ministry will spend $29.2 million including $11.6 million to add 250 permanent full-time positions in rural locations and $6.7 million investment for the Saskatchewan Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive.

Health's total record capital budget of $516.8 million for facilities and equipment is $179.3 million higher than last year.

Mental Health and Addictions

The Ministry of Health will use $574.0 million to support mental health and addictions, which is a $56.0 million, or 10.9 per cent, increase from last year.

Over $30 million of the budget will be spent funding services in the province and the remaining $22 million is for increased utilization of hospital-based services, physician visits, and prescription drug costs.

The ministry will invest $6.2 million to add 150 more treatment spaces on top of the 183 previously announced, bringing the total to 333 and moving them closer to their goal of 500 new spaces across the province.

"Our goal is to help more people overcome addictions and live healthy, safe lives in recovery," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "By making addictions treatment more accessible, we can save lives, heal families, and strengthen our communities."

The 2024-25 budget allocates new mental health funding, with $1 million going to expand support programs in five schools, $215,000 for virtual eating disorder treatment, and $2.4 million to enhance psychiatric services in Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

“Mental health and addictions will receive as highest every budget of $574 million, more than seven per cent of the overall health budget,” Harpauer said.

“This includes a $29.2 million increase to address addictions and an investment of 4.7 million for targeted mental health initiatives with a strong focus on youth.”

The Ministry of Health said Prenatal Outreach and Response Teams through Sanctum Care Group will receive $150,000 in new funding to support the health and wellness of expectant mothers with complex life situations.

The ministry will use $6.9 million for addictions treatment spaces that were announced prior to the budget and $1.2 million for other commitments including residential homes for youth with chronic mental health and addictions issues.

In the 2024-25 budget $5.7 million is allocated for mental health and addictions supports for residents of supportive housing and $7.7 million in operating funding for the Complex Needs Emergency Shelters.