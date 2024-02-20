Sask. baseball umpire remembered for sense of humour
The Saskatoon baseball community lost a member over the weekend — parent and umpire Heath Muggli has died.
Muggli was a baseball parent first, but made the switch and became an umpire once his children finished playing ball.
“He started umpiring shortly after his kids retired from playing baseball,” said Aaron Szejvolt, Saskatoon District Baseball Umpires Association president.
“Love of the game, he wanted to stick around and give back to it.”
He spent more than a decade as an umpire and member of the Saskatoon umpire association’s executive.
Muggli was also well known in the media world. He worked in radio in Saskatoon under the on-air name Heath Mulligan, for The StarPhoenix newspaper, and was a one-time partner in Planet S magazine.
Szejvolt says one of the highlights of coming to the ballpark was seeing Muggli in the dugout.
“There’d be too many funny stories to mention with Heath,” he said.
“He was always one to pull out a dad joke at some point and make the room smile and laugh, he always had that big smile on his face and wanted to spread the love and joy of life in general with everybody. That's going to be the things missed from him at the ballpark.”
Muggli was the first recipient of the Quinn Stevenson “For the Love of the Game” award in 2020.
“It’s an award that we don’t generally give out every year, it’s by nomination,” said Szejvolt.
“That guy in the locker room that you always look forward to seeing, he’s always out there helping out, always has a smile and that’s what Heath portrayed, and definitely a great first recipient for that award.”
Szejvolt says his presence and smile will be missed at the ball field.
“Our condolences to the family and everybody that knew Heath,” he said. “It’s a big loss for our world and our association and within everybody’s hearts, for sure.”
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
NATO secretary-general expects Canada to give timeline to meet defence spending target
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
Teens charged in shooting at B.C. home of Hardeep Nijjar associate
Two teenagers have been charged in a shooting that reportedly struck the home of a Hardeep Singh Nijjar associate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Divers find body in Texas river of Audrii Cunningham, 11-year-old girl missing since last week
Divers have recovered the body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham from a Texas river days after the girl went missing, and authorities are preparing to file a murder charge against a friend of her father who lived on her family’s property, a sheriff said Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH Driver ejected into the air after vehicle rolls over during police chase in U.S.
Ohio police say a driver and a one-year-old passenger survived following a vehicle rollover during a police chase.
More answers needed on speeding Toronto police cars: city councillors
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
Donald Trump again compares his criminal indictments to imprisonment and death of Putin's top rival
Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on comparing his criminal indictments to the circumstances of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the top political opponent of Russia’s autocratic leader Vladimir Putin who died in a remote arctic prison after being jailed by the Kremlin leader.
