Sask. 13-year-old facing 1st-degree murder charge not seeking bail

Saskatoon -

A youth charged with first-degree murder in connection to a death in Choiceland remains in custody as his lawyer waits for files from RCMP.

Council for the youth, Mark Brayford, asked the case be adjourned to allow for disclosure of the investigation file from RCMP to the Crown and defence.

He said the RCMP indicated the earliest they could provide the files was mid-November.

Crown attorney Wade Rogers asked that a psychological assessment of the youth occur to determine the youth’s mental state, as there may be “mental health issues.”

Judge I.J. Cardinal postponed the request for a court-ordered assessment as Brayford said he was in the process of contacting psychiatrists to conduct an assessment.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 24 in Nipawin.

The 13-year-old, who cannot be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, did not appear in provincial court in Nipawin and his lawyer did not ask for his release on bail.

The youth is charged with one count of first degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in Choiceland.

The RCMP said they were called to a home in Choiceland around 1:45 am Sept. 24, where the woman was declared dead.

The youth was taken into custody and later charged in connection with the death.