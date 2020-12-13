SASKATOON -- A local Christmas market is giving people the chance to get into the holiday spirit and even visit Santa Claus from a distance.

Christmas at Grandma’s, located at 810 Circle Dr. E., features over 10,000 sq. ft. of Christmas-themed decorations, booths and costumed friends such as Elsa, Olaf and Santa.

Corrie Swallow, director of Christmas at Grandma’s, said it took one month and around 2,000 hours to put the event together.

Pictures can be taken with Santa with the help of some clear plexiglass, allowing people to maintain a safe distance.

People who bring a non-perishable food item for the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre can get their picture taken for free.

“Just hearing people coming through and laughing and seeing the smiles and experiencing the fun that everyone’s having, it’s bringing a lot of joy to us,” Swallow said.

He said this is Saskatoon’s largest indoor Christmas event.

It runs until Jan. 3.