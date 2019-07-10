

Jonathan Charlton, CTV Saskatoon





Cindy Stowe remembers Daniel James Hicks years ago as a lovely, adorable person.

"Growing up, I just always thought he was the sweetest guy, for sure. Our families spent some time together. I remember my sister and me going to his house – he was raised at 123 Elm Street in Saskatoon with his brothers and sisters and his parents were very eccentric and really amazing people."

Hicks died Tuesday morning at the age of 65 at St. Paul's Hospital. He had been on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre awaiting a court appearance Friday on theft and breach charges. Neither foul play nor an overdose are suspected in his death, according to the corrections ministry.

Hicks' mother was an incredible gardener while his father, from England, told stories of going to school in his Bentley and spending time in India and visiting the Queen, Stowe said. He had also thought it important to serve the country in the military, Stowe said.

In his later years Hicks could often be seen at various spots in the city selling intricate drawings of ships. Sometimes when Stowe would see him around town they would chat; other times he wouldn’t recognize her.

"I think Danny had some mental health issues and I think whenever Danny was behaving perhaps maybe not the way many of us do, I don't think it's fair to put him in a box. I don't think it's fair to criticize him."

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.

Correction: CTV News has learned that previously reported details about Daniel Hicks' early life were incorrect. He in fact joined the Navy around the age of 18. In addition, specific details surrounding an event which may have occurred while Hicks served in the Navy were never shared with his family. CTV News regrets the errors.