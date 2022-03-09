Rural Sask. paramedics who delivered 3 babies in 1 night make special visit

The paramedics who helped deliver three babies in one night made a special visit to the families.

On a snowy Monday night, Rosthern paramedics received three emergency calls for women in labour.

Jacques Van Eeden, Rosthern and District Ambulance operations manager, said the three calls were unlike he’s seen in 20 years working as a paramedic.

To add to the chaos, blowing snow and ice buildup covered Saskatchewan highways. RCMP advised people to avoid travel.

All three babies were delivered safely.

Hours after the deliveries, each paramedic who helped with the births made a visit to the families and brought gifts for the babies.

“I’m so thankful,” said Erin Loewen, who gave birth to her baby girl in the back of the ambulance.

Paramedics Daniel Kobylak, Belinda Van Eeden and Jacques Van Eeden visit Erin Loewen and her family after helping deliver their new addition. (Submitted photo)

Van Eeden and his wife helped deliver Loewen’s baby.

While she originally planned for a home birth and midwife, the road conditions and quick labour changed plans.

“I wasn't expecting it, but I'm thankful for how it all played out,” Loewen said.

Kelsie Funk welcomed her baby boy at home on Monday night.

Funk delivered her baby on her bed, with the help of her husband who was receiving directions from the 9-1-1 operator.

“The paramedics were incredible,” Funk said.

“They came in and were so chill. They helped us to relax and knew exactly what they were doing.”

Paramedics Derek Lamb and Mike DuVal visit the Funks after their unexpected home birth. (Submitted photo)

The third woman, Caitlin Ahenakew, gave birth in hospital, but the ambulance taking her there had to be towed out of the snow after getting stuck.

Paramedics Brook Maxwell and Luzel Bezuidenhout helped get Caitlin Ahenakew to hospital to deliver her. (Submitted photo)

Van Eeden said only two ambulances are typically in service, but used the backup third vehicle to respond to the women in labour — all happening within hours of each other.

He said the night was a testament to his crew.

“Everybody jumps in and helps when it gets tough. It was a pretty impressive evening,” he said.