The Rosetown fire chief said witnessing two of his colleagues and friends die in the line of duty has contributed to his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

On Wednesday, volunteer firefighter Darrell Morrison responded to a crash site when he was hit and killed by a passing semi-truck. Fire Chief Darrell Ogg arrived on the scene when Morrison was receiving CPR.

Ogg said Morrison’s death brought him back to 36 years ago, when he witnessed the then-fire chief, Frederick Walter, die in a fire in his own house. The fire started in the basement, a buildup of natural gas led to an explosion and Walter was pinned by the debris.

“When you’re there, you’re fighting, you’re working. When it’s over, that’s when it all sinks in,” Ogg said.

To honour Walter’s life, a monument had been set up outside the Rosetown Fire Station. Now, at the foot of the monument, there is a memorial forming to honour Morrison’s life.

“I've been diagnosed with PTSD. I credit my wife with survival. She can read me like a book, and makes sure I get straightened around,” Ogg said.

A counsellor from Kindersley has been brought into Rosetown to provide mental health support to the community and other firefighters dealing with PTSD.