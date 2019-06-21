Saskatoon resident and Rock Your Roots walk organizers say it took hard work and six months of planning to put together the event which celebrates National Indigenous People Day.

The event took place at Victoria Park and 5000 people from across Saskatchewan gathered to create awareness for issues affecting the Indigenous community.

“Bringing acknowledgment and awareness to the missing and murdered indigenous women, so we wanted to keep that acknowledgement and honoring of the survivors every year and keep that going,” said Misty Brabant, committee chair member of Rock Your Roots.

Following the walk, singers and dancers took to the stage while food and drinks were offered to those that gathered.

This was the fourth walk your roots walk.